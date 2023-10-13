8 States Of India And Their Traditional Looks
13 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Maharashtra- The traditional look for women is a 'NINE YARD SARI' called Nuvari saree, paired with a nath and a bun.
Punjab- The Punjabi attire features Patiala salwar kameez in vibrant colours and a paranda attached to their braid.
Tamil- Women in this state prefer to wear sarees in a unique draped style with a lot of gold jewellery.
Kashmir- Women in Kashmir wear Pherans with a headdress tied on their heads and pinned elegantly.
Karnataka- Being silk producers, women usually wear silk sarees with gold jewellery in this state.
Gujrat- Embellished and embroidered ghagra choli and lehenga are worn there. This outfit is also worn at religious festivals like Navratri.
Bengal- The women wear Sarees of various materials such as silk, Taant Cotton, and chiffon, draped in a modern style.
Assam- The ethnic clothing worn in Assam for women is Mundu, a unique tribal dress.
