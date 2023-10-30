8 Stunning Pictures Of Ileana D'Cruz
30 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Ileana D'Cruz rocks a traditional look in this beautiful alia cut suit paired with golden jhumkas.
This desi look of our favourite actress is giving whole wedding vibes with a touch of boldness.
This striped pantsuit with a matching bralette is screaming boldness.
Ileana D'Cruz surely knows how to style herself, looking an absolute patakha in a white outfit.
The actress is looking like a dream in this elegant purple lehenga paired with matching earrings.
The dive looks happiest in this cut-out midi dress of peach color.
This blush pink coord set goes perfectly with her cuteness.
The Indian actress looks stunning in this green and pink saree paired with heavy earrings.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Alaya F Exudes Goddess Energy in Hot Mermaid Dress