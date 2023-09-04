Aloe vera juice is a fantastic home remedy for regular menstrual cycle. It speeds up metabolism and treats hormonal imbalance.
Turmeric has many medicinal properties. Consume it when suffering from irregular periods as it helps in regulating hormones.
Turmeric is also rich in antioxidants. A spoonful of turmeric and a cup of milk can help feel better and is healthy too.
Beetroot can be an excellent choice for regular periods as it is rich in calcium, iron and folic acid.
Beetroot helps to reduce the water retention problem and the bloating problem during periods.
Cinnamon can be a good option for those who experience irregular periods as it has calcium, iron and folic acid.
Consuming soaked raisins on an empty stomach can be helpful to alleviate cramps.
Fruits rich in Vitamin C, such as oranges and lemon, are beneficial for irregular periods.
Pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelan. It may reduce inflammation in the body and help in irregular periods.
Carom seeds, popularly known as Ajwain, will help to regulate the menstrual cycle. It helps in digestion and reduces period pain.
