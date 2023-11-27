8 Temples In India Have The Most Fascinating Architectural Stories

27 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

The Dilwara Temples are one of the most magnificent examples of Jain temple architecture and are constructed of white marble and feature intricate carvings

The Kailasa Temple is one of India's most remarkable rock-cut temples, carved out of a single rock and featuring intricate carvings and sculptures

The Terracotta Temple is entirely made of baked clay bricks, with intricate carvings of Hindu gods and goddesses adorning its walls

One of the holiest Hindu pilgrimage sites is the Somnath Temple. Throughout its history, the temple has been destroyed and rebuilt several times

The Brihadeeswarar Temple is an architectural masterpiece that exemplifies the Chola dynasty's grandeur

The Tungnath Temple is the world's highest Shiva temple. The temple's simple but elegant architecture blends in with the natural beauty of the Himalayas

The Vitthala Temple's iconic stone chariot, a work of art with intricate carvings, is one of Hampi's most recognizable symbols

The Virupaksha Temple is one of Karnataka's oldest and most revered temples. Its intricate carvings attest to the Chalukyan artisans' skill

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By The Chola Empire

 Find Out More