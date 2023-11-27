8 Temples In India Have The Most Fascinating Architectural Stories
27 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
The Dilwara Temples are one of the most magnificent examples of Jain temple architecture and are constructed of white marble and feature intricate carvings
The Kailasa Temple is one of India's most remarkable rock-cut temples, carved out of a single rock and featuring intricate carvings and sculptures
The Terracotta Temple is entirely made of baked clay bricks, with intricate carvings of Hindu gods and goddesses adorning its walls
One of the holiest Hindu pilgrimage sites is the Somnath Temple. Throughout its history, the temple has been destroyed and rebuilt several times
The Brihadeeswarar Temple is an architectural masterpiece that exemplifies the Chola dynasty's grandeur
The Tungnath Temple is the world's highest Shiva temple. The temple's simple but elegant architecture blends in with the natural beauty of the Himalayas
The Vitthala Temple's iconic stone chariot, a work of art with intricate carvings, is one of Hampi's most recognizable symbols
The Virupaksha Temple is one of Karnataka's oldest and most revered temples. Its intricate carvings attest to the Chalukyan artisans' skill
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By The Chola Empire