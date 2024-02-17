8 Times Gauahar Khan Embraced Royalty with Her Ethnic Outfits
17 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Gauahar Khan looks majestic in a navy blue anarkali with golden embroidery, her poise reminiscent of a queen from a bygone era.
Gauahar Khan looks like a vision in a floral embroidered jacket paired with a flowing skirt, a beautiful fusion of modern western cuts and traditional Indian motifs.
Gauahar Khan looks radiant in a striking red lehenga, the floral embroidery and lush fabric marrying traditional design with a touch of modern femininity.
Gauahar Khan looks captivating in a deep purple gown with intricate beadwork, the asymmetrical neckline adding a modern twist to the traditional silhouette.
Gauahar Khan looks regal in an ornate green and gold lehenga, the intricate embroidery and lush fabric echoing the grandeur of royal attire.
Gauahar Khan looks absolutely stunning in a shimmering gold saree with sequin detailing, radiating classic Bollywood glamour.
Gauahar Khan looks breathtaking in a classic white lehenga with exquisite lace detailing, exuding a timeless bridal elegance.
Gauahar Khan looks ethereal in a beige, laser-cut overlay top paired with a matching palazzo, creating a blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary elegance.
