8 Times Sara Ali Khan Captivated Us In Black Outfits
17 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Sara Ali Khan stands out dramatically in a strapless black ball gown with a full tulle skirt and a fitted bodice,
Sara Ali Khan presents a picture of grace in a sleek, shoulder-baring black dress, enhanced with a lavish necklace and soft, gathered sleeves.
Sara Ali Khan makes a bold statement in a black evening gown with stark white trim, boasting a daring side slit and delicate strappy heels.
Sara Ali Khan strolls confidently in a tailored black mermaid gown with a heart-shaped embellishment on the bodice, adding a touch of romance.
Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in a modern black ensemble with lace details, an asymmetrical ruffle skirt, and a structured bodice.
Sara Ali Khan looks chic in a sparkling black gown with a high neckline and side cut-out, cinched at the waist, complete with a thigh-high slit for added allure.
Sara Ali Khan radiates in a shimmering, short dress adorned with a wavy zigzag pattern, complemented by metallic high-heeled sandals.
Sara Ali Khan exhibits a fun and flirty vibe in a black sequined party dress featuring an accent belt and an asymmetric hemline.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Bollywood Divas Who Made Traditional Jackets a Wedding Wardrobe Must-Have