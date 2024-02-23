8 Times Tripti Dimri Set The Temperature Soaring in Body Hugging Dresses

23 Feb, 2024

Simran Keswani

Tripti Dimri presents a vision of glamour and poise in a white halter-neck dress with a neat bun and understated accessories.

Tripti Dimri presents a sleek and powerful silhouette in a black bodycon dress with a classic appeal.

Tripti Dimri looks boldly stunning, in a red dress with open tresses accentuating confidence and charm.

Tripti Dimri exudes elegance in a timeless black gown with a daring slit.

Tripti Dimri exudes vibrancy in a body-hugging corset dress with a lively pink and red pattern.

Tripti Dimri presents a compelling grace in a fitted black dress that marries simplicity with elegance.

Tripti Dimri looks radiant and captivating in a gold metallic dress featuring a sweetheart bandeau neckline and she shimmers with every movement.

Tripti Dimri exudes chic sophistication in a modern green sequin cut-out dress, complemented by the lush surroundings.

