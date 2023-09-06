8 Tips On How To Raise a Bilingual Child
06 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
It is okay to mix both languages in the early stage as it is a temporary thing.
Stock up on your kid’s favourite books in different languages and try to explore dual-language board books with subtitles.
Try playing music and singing songs in different languages as it helps children to memorise words and broaden their vocabulary.
You can immerse your child in the language by travelling to a place where everyone speaks that language.
You can allow your child to watch programs in the minority language to gain more exposure.
Installing a love of reading is one of the best tricks to raise a bilingual child.
Train your kids with books, puzzles and games in the minority tongue that can encourage them to talk.
You can start speaking to them in both languages as soon as they are born as being bilingual is a great skill to have and it usually takes time.
