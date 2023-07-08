7 Tomato Alternatives to Add Tangy Flavour in Your Cooking
08 Jul, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Tomato is one of the most essential cooking ingredient. It add falvour and colour to every dish.
Tomato prices are already skyrocketing and its time to look for few alternatives.
Apart from tomato, here are few alternatives which may mimic the flavour and colour of tomato
Sour Curd can help to make gravies tastier and thick. A tinge of sourness can help with tomatoes tangy flavour when mixed with other spices.
Tomato purees are available in the market at fraction of price than what tomatoes are costing today.
Tamarind has a sour and tangy taste making it a kitchen essential.
Aamchur or dry mango powder can help bring in a similar texture like tomato with a bit of tanginess.
Pumpkin purees are considered a close ;laternative for tomatoes. There might be a slight taste difference but worth a try.
Roaster bell peppers too can be experimented with as they provide similar texture to tomatoes.
Vinegar can be used to add that tangy ad sour taste of tomatoes. And they are healthy too!
Tomato ketch up is an essential. It help with dips and may help with cooking as well.
