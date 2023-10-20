8 Traditional Bengali Sarees 2023 for Sindoor Khela and Durga Puja
20 Oct, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
The traditional Garad saree which are available in various combinations of red and white.
The traditional Bengali Garad saree also come in the off-white. This is a staple look for Durga Puja.
This is the most basic and simplest look for Durga Puja - white linen saree with a bright red border.
You can go all big in a full festive avatar and take out your organzas and Banarasis for Durga Puja this year.
Wear a plain saree with a sleek border with a heavily embroidered blouse and let the festivities begin!
For a traditional yet modern look, go for a foil printed saree in a bright color and opt for a simpler blouse.
Use either silver or gold-toned sarees to go all big with Pujo fashion.
A simple red saree with subtle jewellery always serve the purpose during festivities
