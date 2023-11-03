8 Types of Exotic Sandwiches to Try at Least Once.
Ribbon Sandwich is a multi-tiered sandwich. The ingredients used are white bread, cheese spread, meat and another layer of brown bread, meat and cheese.
An open sandwich, also known as an open-faced sandwich and Bruschetta in Italy consists of one or more slices of bread with one or more food items on top.
Croque Monsieur is made by putting cheese and sliced ham between two slices of bread. It is also known as a grilled ham and cheese sandwich.
Stammer Max is an open-faced sandwich pane fried in butter, with ham or bacon and garnished with watercress leaves.
Croque Madame is a variant of the croque monsieur, topped with a fried egg.
Panini is a sandwich made with Italian bread, usually served warmed by grilling or toasting.
Pinwheel sandwich is prepared using bread slices sliced longways to form a conventional square loaf, which has a substantial well-flavoured spread or soft filling.
