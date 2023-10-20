8 Varieties of Grapes to Try From Across the Globe
Crimson grapes are seedless and have a lovely dark pink shade. Its crisp and sweet taste will be a treat for your taste buds.(Photo:@Pinterest)
Kyoho has a deep blackish-purple colour grape. It has a unique taste to it.
Koshu is Japan's native grape that is usually used to make wines.
Centennial grapes are larger in shape and commonly used to make raisins.
Red globe grapes are enjoyed all across the world. It has a unique and delightful taste.
The unique shape and mouth-watering taste of moon drops will help them stand out of the lot.
Concord grapes have a blue-purple shade and are used to make juices, jellies and jams.
Marquis is a white seedless grape. Try it once and get swept with its delightful taste.
