8 Varieties of Grapes to Try From Across the Globe

20 Oct, 2023

Anshul Rani

Crimson grapes are seedless and have a lovely dark pink shade. Its crisp and sweet taste will be a treat for your taste buds.(Photo:@Pinterest)

Kyoho has a deep blackish-purple colour grape. It has a unique taste to it.

Koshu is Japan's native grape that is usually used to make wines. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Centennial grapes are larger in shape and commonly used to make raisins.

Red globe grapes are enjoyed all across the world. It has a unique and delightful taste.

The unique shape and mouth-watering taste of moon drops will help them stand out of the lot. (Photo:@desertcart.in)

Concord grapes have a blue-purple shade and are used to make juices, jellies and jams.

Marquis is a white seedless grape. Try it once and get swept with its delightful taste. (Photo:@wengergrapes.com)

