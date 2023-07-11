8 Vitamin E-Rich Foods For Healthy Hair Growth

11 Jul, 2023

Onam Gupta

Almonds are one of the most advised foods by health experts to enhance skin and boost hair growth

Spinach is a healthy green vegetable that’s loaded with beneficial nutrients like folate, iron, and vitamins A and C, all of which are important for hair growt

Avocados are delicious, nutritious, and a great source of vitamin E

Sunflower seeds are big on vitamin E content. Roasted sunflower seeds can make for a great munching snack to pair with your morning tea

Peanuts are rich in vitamin E and a great option to have as munching snacks

Coconut oil contains Vitamin E that helps soften hair and boost healthy hair growth

Seeds are few in calories and rich in vitamin E, zinc and selenium

