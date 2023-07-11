8 Vitamin E-Rich Foods For Healthy Hair Growth
Almonds are one of the most advised foods by health experts to enhance skin and boost hair growth
Spinach is a healthy green vegetable that’s loaded with beneficial nutrients like folate, iron, and vitamins A and C, all of which are important for hair growt
Avocados are delicious, nutritious, and a great source of vitamin E
Sunflower seeds are big on vitamin E content. Roasted sunflower seeds can make for a great munching snack to pair with your morning tea
Peanuts are rich in vitamin E and a great option to have as munching snacks
Coconut oil contains Vitamin E that helps soften hair and boost healthy hair growth
Seeds are few in calories and rich in vitamin E, zinc and selenium
