Even a slight change in weather can lead to several health conditions like flu, cold, fever etc. It is majorly because of weak immunity.
Follow these lifestyle tips to improve overall health.
Maintain hand hygiene as germs spread from the hands to the body.
Add milk, juices and soup to your diet because it helps to recharge and flush out toxins from the body.
Consuming vitamin C is beneficial for health as it improves immunity.
Another factor to add to your lifestyle is exercising. About half an hour of physical activity helps to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Sleeping is an essential factor for the overall good health. You need to ensure at least 7-8 hours of quality sleep daily.
Add seasonal fruits and vegetables to your diet. It helps to get essential nutrients and maintain overall health.
Avoid eating fried foods during weather changes as they are full of toxins.
Green tea has antioxidant properties which makes it a perfect drink to consume during seasonal changes.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 11 Superfoods to Add in Everyday Diet For Dry Skin