8 Ways to Connect With Goddess Maa Kali

Make an offering: Offer anything positive in nature to Goddess Kali to experience the amplification of energy in your life.
Watch your intention: Your intention to connect with Maa Kali has to be pure and meaningful. This relationship should be about healing and gratitude.
Chant a Mantra: Mantras have a scientific way of putting out your intentions into the universe. Use the Kali Mantra to create positive soundwaves around you.
Have a heart connection: This relationship is not about seeking something and worshipping in return. This should be about complete devotion to the strong energy of Goddess Kali.
Design an altar: It's important for you to have a designated place to invite the positive energy of Goddess Kali to your house. This helps in having a focal point where the focus is not deviated while you are meditating.
Adopt an avatar: While meditating and inviting the positive energy, you have to imagine a figure, a stance of Goddess Kali in your mind like the avatar of 'Dakshineshwari Kali' which is worshipped all over the world.
Try to experience her in non-direct ways: As opposed to the common notion, positive energy doesn't enter your life in a form that you identify with. It could be a dream that makes you feel stronger, a faded image, a supportive presence that you feel around or anything that you feel close to.
Embrace the change: One of the best ways to connect with Goddess Kali is to embrace the changes in your life and take them positively. Things will change once you start connecting with Her and it's important for you to not reject them.
