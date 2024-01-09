8 Ways to Style Temple Jewellery Like Bollywood Actresses
09 Jan, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Skip on the earrings and wear one staple necklace to have your look stand out. This will go with any outfit - fusion or traditional.
Choose one big temple jewellery pendant and use it with a thick strand of pearl or a colourful thread. That's your statement piece!
Go sleek but wear an entirely gold yellow temple jewellery piece. Style it with a fusion outfit, a dhoti look or pants.
Choose an antic gold temple jewellery and wear it like a chunky choker with your best saree. This will look best with silk outfits - whether a saree or an anarkali.
If you are the one embracing minimal fashion, then choose a sleek strand of gold pearls and a small temple pendant. Now, wear it with any saree of your choice.
This kind of style is most suited for the new brides. Layer your temple jewellery with other neckpieces, especially the gold ones. You can also use pearl jewellery alongside.
Wear the most sleek piece of temple design like a choker on your neck. Pair it with a tissue saree and you are ready to slay!
