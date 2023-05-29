Yoga For Heart: 8 Effectives asanas to keep your heart healthy
Utthita Trikonasana: This asana is excellent for expanding the heart and for cardiovascular diseases
Tadasana:- Performing tadasana helps strengthen the heart and the vertebral column.
Vrikshasana: This pose improves your posture and is beneficial for heart health
Utthita Hastapadasana:This pose helps in weight control and as well as helps maintain a healthy heart.
Utkatasana: It controls heart rate and helps with the blood circulation.
Marjariasana: This pose increases heart rate and respiration rate
Adho Mukho Svanasana: stretches lungs and increases lung capacity
