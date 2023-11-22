8 Yoga Asanas to Slow Down Aging
Hastpadasana prevents inflexibility of the spine that comes with old age.
Simhasana eases anxiety and reduces tension on the face and chest area.
Matsyasana engages the chest, abs, hip flexors, back, and neck. It also engages the parts of the body that are often neglected
Kapalbhati pranayama removes stress from the eyes and eliminates dark circles.
Dhanurasana tones arms, leg muscles and energies the nervous system.
Adho Mukha Svanasana pose improves circulation and tones limbs which tend to get flabby while aging.
