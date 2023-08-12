8 Yoga Poses to Improve Body Posture Within 30 Days
Navasana (Boat Pose) supports your lower back as well as strengthens your hip flexors.
Virabhadrasana 1 helps in strengthening the tight hip flexors that can cause a swaying back and chronic lower back pain.
Prasarita Padottanasana pose stretches the back of your legs, spine, and upper body.
Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) Pose offers more chest opening and spine strengthening to help fix poor posture.
Sphinx Pose stretches your chest and shoulders as well as strengthens your spine.
Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose)
Downward-Facing Dog Pose does a little of everything to improve your posture. It lengthens, strengthens, and stretches your shoulders, back, legs, and more.
Plank Pose is a yoga posture that works on your core, wrists, and arms. It strengthens the muscles along your spine.
Bitilasana (Cow Pose) stretches your neck, front torso, and back. This pose can counteract poor posture from slumping forward most of the day.
