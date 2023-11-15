8 Yummy And Best Street Foods of Kolkata
15 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Crispy Beguni Bhaja (deep-fried eggplant) is a piping hot snack on the streets of Kolkata
A trip of Kolkata is incomplete without having soft rosogollas.
Mughlai Paratha is one of the most lip smacking foods in Kolkata that originated from the Mughal era
Kolkata kathi rolls are worldwide famous. They have chicken, egg, mutton with chopped onions, chutneys and lemon.
Jhalmuri is Kolkata’s street food culture with a mix of puffed rice, finely chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, peanuts, spices, and a tangy tamarind sauce.
Kolkata aaye and puchka na khaye? These crispy puris are filled with tamarind chutney, alloo masala and mint water.
Ghugni is dried yellow peas cooked with a medley of spices and served with a garnish of finely chopped onions, green chilies
Club kachori is served with alloo sabji
