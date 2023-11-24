9 Ananya Panday’s Iconic Fashion Moments
24 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Ananya Panday is dazzling in a traditional tiered ruffle sari. Gold and ivory go together well, and this ensemble is no exception.
In case you didn't notice, Ananya Panday donned the bright shara set with a match crop top.
Ananya Panday was spotted in this sexy teal lehenga with tube blouse by Arpita Mehta
You should wear Ananya Panday's green Arpita Mehta lehenga to your best friend's winter wedding.
This pink-hued lehenga of our favourite actress is giving total Barbie vibes.
The diva looks like an epitome of grace in this beautiful yellow suit paired with a minimal mang tika.
This black lehenga with multi-coloured work is a perfect outfit for weddings and other occasions.
Ananya Panday wore this red anarkali by Anita Dongre for Diwali puja.
The Bollywood actress looks gorgeous in this fiery red sari with ruffles. It is a light organza sari with delicate hand embroidery.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Tejasswi Prakash Inspired Party Looks