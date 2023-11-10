9 Benefits of Eating Custard Apples During Winters
Custard apple is popularly known as cherimoya, a subtropical fruit found in winter. It contains several nutrients essential for the body.
Here is why you must add custard apples in your winter diet.
Custard apple contains vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that benefit your overall health.
Custard apples are rich in dietary fibres that enhance digestive health.
This fruit contains antioxidants that promote eye health and reduce the risk of eye problems.
This winter fruit is loaded with nutrients that help to regulate high blood pressure, eventually improving heart health.
Custard apple also may help to boost the immune system.
This fruit is low in glycemic index which makes it a great option for diabetes patients.
Custard apples contain vitamin A, B6 and C, which helps to maintain skin elasticity and prevents skin-related problems.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Different Types Of Golgappa in India