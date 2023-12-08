9 Benefits of Having Gajar Ka Halwa in Winter
Gajar ka halwa holds a special place in every Indian's heart.
Besides its lip-smacking flavour, Gajar ka halwa can be called one of the most beneficial seasonal foods to look up to in winter
Gajar ka halwa contains goodness of carrot, milk, dry fruits and ghee that can help boost immunity and prevent seasonal diseases.
The seasonal goodness of carrot is also enriched with vitamin C which helps flush out toxins from the body.
Gajra ka Halwa also has ghee that will keep you warm from within during winter.
Gajra ka Halwa also includes milk and nuts that are credited for essential nutrients.
Gajar ka halwa is a healthy and warm dish to relish during winters.
Inclusion of these healthy ingredients makes gajar ka halwa a go-to-winter sweet.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Alia Bhatt to Sonam Bajwa: 9 Celebrity-Inspired Winter Looks