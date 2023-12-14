Bananas are not only delicious and nutritious fruits, they also offer amazing benefits when it comes to skincare.
Banana peels are rich in natural oils and water content, making them an excellent natural moisturiser for the skin.
Gently massaging the banana peel on the under-eye area can help soothe and refresh the skin.
Banana peels contain powerful antioxidants, including lutein and zeaxanthin that can protect skin from the oxidative stress
Banana peels are known for their skin-lightening properties and can help lighten over the hyperpigmented areas, resulting in a more even skin tone.
The antibacterial properties of banana peels can make them an effective acne treatment.
Banana peels are also beneficial in reducing puffiness and fight lines and wrinkles.
For those with dry or flaky skin, banana peels can offer relief.
