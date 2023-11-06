9 Best Books On Human Behaviour
06 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Everybody Always- The book emphasis on loving others and the value of loving everyone, including your adversaries.
Influence- The book is based on the understanding and study of why people tend to say 'Yes?
Attached- Sharing a scientific justification for why certain relationships endure a lifetime of success while others fail miserably.
Captivate- The author offers strategies, and insider tips for managing your relationships at home, at work, and in other social settings.
Leaders Eat Last- It's possible that people in leadership positions sometimes need to realise the actual influence they have on the people they manage.
Outliers- The book discusses the myth of "the self-made man" and what drives the most outstanding individuals in their fields to success.
The 48 Laws of Power- It shows you what power looks like, how to gain it, and some of the most well-known power struggles in history.
The Culture Map- It is the study of how people use time and how different cultures and individuals view and value different amounts of time.
The Power of Habit- Why habits are the foundation of everything you do, how to modify them, and the effects that changing them will have on your life.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Weirdest Jobs You Never Heard Of