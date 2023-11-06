9 Best Books On Human Behaviour

06 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Everybody Always- The book emphasis on loving others and the value of loving everyone, including your adversaries.

Influence- The book is based on the understanding and study of why people tend to say 'Yes?

Attached- Sharing a scientific justification for why certain relationships endure a lifetime of success while others fail miserably.

Captivate- The author offers strategies, and insider tips for managing your relationships at home, at work, and in other social settings.

Leaders Eat Last- It's possible that people in leadership positions sometimes need to realise the actual influence they have on the people they manage.

Outliers- The book discusses the myth of "the self-made man" and what drives the most outstanding individuals in their fields to success.

The 48 Laws of Power- It shows you what power looks like, how to gain it, and some of the most well-known power struggles in history.

The Culture Map- It is the study of how people use time and how different cultures and individuals view and value different amounts of time.

The Power of Habit- Why habits are the foundation of everything you do, how to modify them, and the effects that changing them will have on your life.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Weirdest Jobs You Never Heard Of

 Find Out More