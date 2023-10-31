9 Best Indian Hairstyles You Must Try On Karwa Chauth 2023
31 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Opt for the classic straight hair if you wanna look simple yet elegant.
If you want to keep it simple, you can opt for beautiful curls that will go with every Indian attire.
Super sleep bun is so much in trend these days, many Bollywood actresses have also tried this hairstyle.
From Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt, everyone is obsessed with textured ponytails.
A braided bun is a perfect hairstyle to opt for this Karwa Chauth.
This crown braid hairstyle will make everyone’s head turn towards you.
Trying to find a hairstyle that’s low-effort yet high on style? Opt for this floral hairdo to ace your Karwa Chauth look.
Adding messy buns is an easy way to up your style game.
Beachy waves are the hottest hairstyle of the season that will look gorgeous with your Indian Clothing.
