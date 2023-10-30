9 Best Looks Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
30 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Aishwarya aces the Indian look in this gorgeous red suit paired with a gold-layered necklace and matching heels.
The actress surely knows how to pull off an Anarkali look, the white suit is literally screaming royalty.
The actress won everyone’s hearts in this red Sharara set paired with heavy jhumkas.
This white lehenga looks stunning on our favourite actress and is perfect for weddings as well as festivals.
The diva is rocking this black power paired with black high heels to add a touch of boldness.
The Bollywood actress made sure that everyone went gaga over her in this extraordinary outfit at the Cannes Festival.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks the epitome of grace in this beautiful Manish Malhotra attire.
The diva is literally giving boss lady vibes in this stunning pink pantsuit with matching heels.
The actress looks like a dream in this blush-pink gown featuring a trail.
