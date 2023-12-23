Ready to unleash your potential and crush your goals in the new year? This ultimate list of 10 must-read motivational books is your fuel for an epic transformation.
23 Dec, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
Atomic Habits by James Clear
Mindset: The New Psychology of Success by Carol Dweck
Man's Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey
Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Lead, and Parent by Brené Brown
Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill
The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business by Charles Duhigg
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Janhvi Kapoor Serves Crystal Elegance in Festive Saree Look