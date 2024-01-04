9 Best Mystery Novels Of All Time
04 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Dracula by Bram Stoker- A classic work of Gothic fiction, and the book that popularized the vampire genre.
My Annihilation, by Fuminori Nakamura- He lets obsession drive the entire story, creating a maze-like tale with a mystery inside another mystery.
Berkley Tourist Season, by Carl Hiaasen- It follows reporter-turned-private investigator Skip Wiley as he investigates a mysterious case.
Bitter Lemon Press Havana Red, by Leonardo Padura- It follows Conde as he looks into the death of a cross-dresser whose body was discovered in a Havana park.
Flatiron Books The Dry, by Jane Harper- To attend his best friend's funeral, federal agent Aaron Falk is compelled to make his first visit back to his hometown in Australia in years.
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, by Mark Haddon- With an extremely logical mind, Christopher Boone investigates his neighbour’s dog murder.
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, by Stieg Larsson- A scion of one of the wealthiest families in Sweden, Harriet Vanger vanished more than 40 years ago.
The Little Death, by Michael Nava- A groundbreaking book about a gay Latino defense attorney who turns detective after his new partner is killed inexplicably.
Whose Body?, by Dorothy L. Sayers- Lord Peter Wimsey is a man who enjoys solving mysteries in his spare time and collecting old books.
