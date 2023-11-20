9 Best Novels of Leo Tolstoy That You MUST Read Once
Leo Tolstoy is one imminent Russian writers from the 19th century who was nominated for Nobel Prize several times.
His contributions in literature is highly commendable and should not be missed.
War and Peace: This is a MUST read for all literature enthusiasts that speaks of the Russian society at a time of war.
Anna Karenina: This is one of his best works of life. Navigating shades of love and death, he called this his 'first true novel'
The Death of Ivan Ilych:Amother masterpiece by Leo Tolstoy, it was published in 1886.
The Kreutzer Sonata: This philosophical fiction by Tolstoy was censored in Russia as it talks about sexual abstinence and jealous rage.
Childhood, Boyhood and Youth: It was one his first works that came in literary spotlight.
A Confession: Leo Tolstoy wrote this short story touching themes of melancholia, philosophy and religion.
Resurrection: Exposing the injustices by laws, this was Leo Tolstoy's last long novels that is a must read.
What I Believe: Tolstoy talks about his believes, religious understanding and more in this four volume publication.
Leo Tolstoy wrote some exceptional pieces of literature. From depth, writing to emotions, it is all too vivid and intriguing.
