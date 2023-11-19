9 Best Street Foods In Ahmedabad You Must Try in 2023
Gujaratis are known for their love of sweet and savory foods, as exemplified by dhokla and fafda, as well as vada pav and locha. When in Ahmedabad, try these 9 street cuisines.
When it comes to Ahmedabad cuisine, fafda-jalebi is at the top of the list. This delicious sweet-and-savory nibble is regarded as one of the best breakfast foods around the town.
Khaman, also known as khaman dhokla, is one of Ahmedabad's most popular street meals, and with good reason. This savory steamed cake is created with chickpea flour batter and spices.
A traditional Gujarati lunch is incomplete without various snacks, one of which is dhokla. Few people realize that dhokla is not the same as khaman and that it is made with different components.
This savory street dish is a must-try if you enjoy Gujarati munchies. Sev khamani or amiri khaman is simply an expansion of khaman. It is made primarily of squishing khaman is just as delicious.
This tasty, light, and high-protein Gujarati appetizer is a local favorite in Ahmedabad. Khandvi, a low-calorie snack made from chickpea flour, curd, ginger-green chili paste, and spices, is a guilt-free snack.
Locho, a Gujarati staple, is one of Ahmedabad's most popular street dishes. This steamed delicacy, also known as farsan, is found in most Ahmedabad street food shops and restaurants.
If you like fritters or pakodas, you will fall in love with Ahmedabad's crispy and tasty dal vadas.
This mouthwatering Ahmedabad street dish, also known as kutchi dabeli, is a must-try.
This simple but delectable roadside snack Maska Bun is popular with both locals and visitors.
