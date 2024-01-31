9 Bestselling Books Of All Time

31 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie- Mr. and Mrs. U.N. Owen invite ten guests to their home on a distant island.

Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery- A beloved children's book tells the story of a free-spirited orphan girl who moves to Avonlea, Prince Edward Island, Canada.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by J.K. Rowling- Harry Potter, is a solitary orphan who enrols in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft.

Heidi by Johanna Spyri- A children's book about a young girl who is raised by her grandfather in the Swiss Alps after becoming an orphan at a young age.

Scouting for Boys by Robert Baden-Powell- The book offers helpful tips on building boats, starting fires, and pursuing animals in addition to traditional Victorian-era teachings.

The Dream Of The Red Chamber by Cao Xueqin- The narrative centres on a family that lived in Beijing during the Qing dynasty.

The Hobbit by J.R.R Tolkien- The tale of Bilbo Baggins, a so-called hobbit who leads a tranquil life in his home in the made-up world of Middle-earth.

The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery- The book explores themes of loneliness, friendship, love, and loss through the eyes of a young prince.

The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien- The saga of a band of occasionally reluctant heroes who set out to protect their planet from ultimate evil.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Meera Chopra’s 7 Ethnic Outfits For This Shaadi Season

 Find Out More