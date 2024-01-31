9 Bestselling Books Of All Time
31 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie- Mr. and Mrs. U.N. Owen invite ten guests to their home on a distant island.
Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery- A beloved children's book tells the story of a free-spirited orphan girl who moves to Avonlea, Prince Edward Island, Canada.
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by J.K. Rowling- Harry Potter, is a solitary orphan who enrols in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft.
Heidi by Johanna Spyri- A children's book about a young girl who is raised by her grandfather in the Swiss Alps after becoming an orphan at a young age.
Scouting for Boys by Robert Baden-Powell- The book offers helpful tips on building boats, starting fires, and pursuing animals in addition to traditional Victorian-era teachings.
The Dream Of The Red Chamber by Cao Xueqin- The narrative centres on a family that lived in Beijing during the Qing dynasty.
The Hobbit by J.R.R Tolkien- The tale of Bilbo Baggins, a so-called hobbit who leads a tranquil life in his home in the made-up world of Middle-earth.
The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery- The book explores themes of loneliness, friendship, love, and loss through the eyes of a young prince.
The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien- The saga of a band of occasionally reluctant heroes who set out to protect their planet from ultimate evil.
