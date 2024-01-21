9 Books To Read For A Positive Mindset
21 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
How Proust Can Change Your Life Alain De Botton- The book teaches its readers to find happiness in small things and talks about the fact that it does not penetrate one’s beliefs.
How To Stop Worrying And Start Living by Dale Carnegie- The author demonstrates that we are not accountable for the situation and that worrying will not be of any assistance.
Man's Search For Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl- The book discusses how a person finds their purpose in life and gives it meaning.
Mindset: The New Psychology Of Success by Carol S. Dweck- It teaches that your efforts and positive attitude will help you reach your goal.
Success Through A Positive Mental Attitude by Napoleon Hill- The book changes the perspective of readers and motivates them to succeed in their lives.
The Magic Of Believing Claude M Bristol- It teaches a person to believe in oneself to gain success in future.
The Power Of Your Subconscious Mind by Joseph Murphy- Eighty to ninety per cent of the mind is unconscious, and the subconscious mind is incredibly powerful.
The Undefeated Mind: On The Science Of Constructing An Indestructible Self By Alex Lickerman- A book that teaches two positive thoughts related to the principles of life.
Unfuck Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And Into Your Life Gary John Bishop- The book trains you to give yourself priority to develop self-confidence.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Alia Bhatt Looks 10/10 in Ajrakh Saree And Statement Jhumkas