Bigg Boss 17: 9 Breathtaking Saree Looks Of Ankita Lokhande
20 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Ankita proves red is her colour with this embellished maroon saree.
The actress looks gorgeous in this lavender banarasi saree paired with a heavy Kundan necklace.
The diva shows sophistication in this striking blue silk saree with silver accents.
The actress surely knows how to pull off a saree, looking stunning in this pink shimmer saree.
Take a look at Ankita’s golden saree, stealing everyone’s attention.
The actress nails the traditional look in this elegant gold saree paired with a heavy gold necklace.
She hops on the trend with this beautiful pastel green saree with a pinch of Indian touch.
You can never go wrong with black, this simple chic silk saree is suitable for all occasions.
The floral saree is going viral and Ankita hops on the trend with this stylish yet comfortable black saree.
