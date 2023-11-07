9 Celeb-Inspired Ways to Drape Kasavu Saree For Diwali
Kasavu saree is a perfect festive attire that comes in ivory colour with gold borders.
Drape these six yards of elegance with a beautiful golden saree, dainty jhumka, gajra and a contrasting blouse.
Pair your Kasavu saree with an embroidered full-sleeved blouse and a kamar bandh.
Give your traditional kasavu saree look a modern touch with a stylish blouse and trendy earrings, just like Samantha's.
Asin serves the perfect festive look with Kasavu saree. She paired it with a matching golden blouse and gold jewellery.
If you want to go bold with your Kasavu saree, pair it with a sleeveless, deep-neckline blouse like Kangana Ranaut.
Grab all the attention with a beautiful Kasavu saree paired with a vibrant blouse and bangles.
You can also go traditional with your Kasavu saree with neatly done pleats, a Chinese collar, a buttoned blouse, gajra and jhumkis.
If you're a new bride, try to accessorise yourself as much as possible with Kasavu saree.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Low-Calorie Breakfast Ideas Under 100 Calories