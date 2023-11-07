9 Celeb-Inspired Ways to Drape Kasavu Saree For Diwali

07 Nov, 2023

Tanya Garg

Kasavu saree is a perfect festive attire that comes in ivory colour with gold borders.

Drape these six yards of elegance with a beautiful golden saree, dainty jhumka, gajra and a contrasting blouse.

Pair your Kasavu saree with an embroidered full-sleeved blouse and a kamar bandh.

Give your traditional kasavu saree look a modern touch with a stylish blouse and trendy earrings, just like Samantha's.

Asin serves the perfect festive look with Kasavu saree. She paired it with a matching golden blouse and gold jewellery.

If you want to go bold with your Kasavu saree, pair it with a sleeveless, deep-neckline blouse like Kangana Ranaut.

Grab all the attention with a beautiful Kasavu saree paired with a vibrant blouse and bangles.

You can also go traditional with your Kasavu saree with neatly done pleats, a Chinese collar, a buttoned blouse, gajra and jhumkis.

If you're a new bride, try to accessorise yourself as much as possible with Kasavu saree.

