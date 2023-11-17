9 Choli Looks Of Bollywood Actress

17 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Disha Patani’s chocolate-coloured saree looks amazing with this tiny halter-neck blouse.

Pooja Hegde's exquisitely sequined blouse let her flaunt her stunning back.

This hot pink blouse with silver work will be a perfect choice for weddings and other occasions.

Make a perfect style statement and wear this kind of exquisite white choli to amp up your look.

Ananya Panday looks hot like fire in this gorgeous red louse featuring a deep-cut neck.

These kind of pearl cholis are different from the regular ones and gives a sophisticated look.

You can see how much fun you can have with beads by looking at Kanika Kapoor's blouse.

If you want something minimal yet chic, Tara Sutaria’s ivory-coloured blouse featuring half sleeves is a great option.

This beautiful hand-painted blouse was worn by her on her mehendi and gave the Maharani vibes.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Trendy Nail Art Design For A Modern Bride

 Find Out More