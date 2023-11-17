9 Choli Looks Of Bollywood Actress
17 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Disha Patani’s chocolate-coloured saree looks amazing with this tiny halter-neck blouse.
Pooja Hegde's exquisitely sequined blouse let her flaunt her stunning back.
This hot pink blouse with silver work will be a perfect choice for weddings and other occasions.
Make a perfect style statement and wear this kind of exquisite white choli to amp up your look.
Ananya Panday looks hot like fire in this gorgeous red louse featuring a deep-cut neck.
These kind of pearl cholis are different from the regular ones and gives a sophisticated look.
You can see how much fun you can have with beads by looking at Kanika Kapoor's blouse.
If you want something minimal yet chic, Tara Sutaria’s ivory-coloured blouse featuring half sleeves is a great option.
This beautiful hand-painted blouse was worn by her on her mehendi and gave the Maharani vibes.
