9 Classics Every Student Should Read
06 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez- The history of the remote community of Macondo and the Buendía family.
Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy- The story revolves around the adulterous relationship between young bachelor Count Vronsky and Anna, Aleksey Karenin's wife.
Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky - It focuses on the moral struggles and mental suffering of Rodion Raskolnikov, a poor former student in Saint Petersburg.
Great Expectations by Charles Dickens- An orphan by the name of Philip Pirrip, also known as Pip tells the tale of his upbringing and adulthood.
Little Women by Louisa May Alcott- Jo March, an aspiring writer, and her sisters Meg, Beth, and Amy struggle to make ends meet while they journey towards adulthood.
The Color Purple by Alice Walker- In the early 1900s, Celie, an African-American adolescent, was raised in rural Georgia with his stepfather and faced various struggles in her life.
The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald- The American Dream as pursued by Jay Gatsby, entwined with tragedy, wealth, and love.
The Time Machine by H. G. Wells- An anonymous scientist creates a time machine, goes to the year 802,701 AD, and meets the precursors of humanity there.
Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte- The novel tracks Heathcliff, as he takes revenge on those who prevented him from seeing his true love, Cathy Earnshaw.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Home Decor Tips To Amp Up Your Place