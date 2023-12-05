9 Deepika Padukone’s Classic Bridal Looks
05 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
On her mehendi ceremony, Deepika wore a gorgeous attire featuring double dupattas and a dainty satlada haar.
Another statement look of our Bollywood diva was her bridal look from her Konkani wedding.
At her Sindhi-Punjabi wedding, Deepika wore a gorgeous Sabyasachi lehenga personalised with 'Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava.
Deepika Padukone was stunned by all the reception looks, the first one was an ivory saree that made her look like a queen.
In another reception look, the actress opted for a sophisticated look in a gold saree styled with a contrasting green necklace
Deepika Padukone looked ethereal in the Dil-Guldasta lehenga from the Sabyasachi collection.
The actress dazzled in this sequin modern gown featuring a long veil.
In 2016, Deepika Padukone walked the ramp in red attire by Manish Malhotra which looked so dreamy.
For the film Bajirao Mastani, starring Deepika Padukone, Anju Modi created a unique line. This outfit's red and beige colours make it ideal for all Muslim brides.
