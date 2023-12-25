9 Traditional Christmas Drinks Around The World
25 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Australia: Sangria- There are no rules when making sangria. Add orange juice, ginger ale, sugar, and or any wine to make it livelier.
Colombia: Canelazo- German Fire Punch is another name for this classic Christmas beverage, a popular Christmas and New Year's beverage, is mulled wine blended with rum.
England: Wassail- The renowned drink in the Christmas song "Here we come a-wassailing" is a toast to joy and health.
Greece: Tsipouro- Tsipouro, created especially for the holidays, is a blend of whiskey, cloves, brown sugar, and thin apple slices.
Italy: Vin Brûlé- The hot, spiced mulled wine is made with orange peels, honey, orange peels, ginger, pepper, nutmeg, cinnamon, and lemon.
Mexico: Ponche Navideño- The warm Christmas punch is prepared with brown sugar, guava, apple, pear, raisins, orange slices, and Mexican apricot.
Spain: Sherry- A sickly sweet beverage, as part of Spanish holiday customs, a bone-dry sherry is frequently served as a popular aperitif before Christmas lunch.
USA: Eggnog- Its recipe comes from a British Medieval milk punch and calls for egg whites, egg yolks, heavy cream, and milk.
Venezuela: Ponche Crema- The purest grape alcohol, milk, eggs, and sugar are all ingredients in the original, traditional recipe Venezuelan Christmas drink.
