9 Disha Patani Looks That Crown Her the Fashion Royalty
06 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The actress donned a beautiful min green sharara set by Arpita Mehta, perfect for your BFF's wedding celebrations.
The diva doesn’t miss any opportunity to dress up, look at this embellished pastel pink lehenga.
Disha Patani chose this sheer white saree with subtle makeup to complete this ethnic look.
Disha Patani's art of striking the right balance is visible in this look where she wore a pink satin saree with an embroidered blouse.
The actress cast a spell on us in this silver pre-draped saree.
The diva steals everyone’s heart in this embellished ivory lehenga she wore at the Lakme Fashion Show.
Disha Patani looked beyond beautiful in this white and silver embroidered lehenga.
The fashion queen grabbed everyone’s attention in this maroon bodycon gown.
Disha Patani embraced the dreamy charm of a yellow pastel Anarkali that looks gorgeous on her.
