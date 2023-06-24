9 Effective Yoga Asanas to Relieve Chest Congestion
Gomukhasana asana helps in clearing air passage by strengthening chest and increasing flexibility to clear congestion.
Kapalbhati actively reduces the volume of air in the lungs and inhalation remains a passive process which brings the level of air in the lungs back. This alleviates congestion and expands lungs for proper breathing.
Dhanurasana calms anxiety and allows the person to relax when suffering from congestion
Paschimottanasana is considered beneficial for the head region including the nasal area.
Halasana stretches shoulders and help in getting rid of headache accompanied by congestion.
Adho Mukha Svanasana asana calms the mind, reduces stress, anxiety and helps get rid of chest congestion
Uttanasana provides relief from stuffy nose and serious headaches.
Ustrasana pose stimulates the thyroid gland and reduces congestion
Setu Bandasana helps in getting rid of respiratory disorders like Asthma, chest congestion when practiced regularly.
