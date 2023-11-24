9 Famous Indian Female Athletes Who Have Made India Proud In Sports

24 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Saina Nehwal, the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal, is a pioneer of Indian badminton

Mithali Raj is an Indian cricket legend and the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket

Sakshi Malik, the first Indian woman to win a bronze medal in wrestling at the Olympics, is an inspiration to young girls everywhere

Sania Mirza is India's most successful female tennis player, winning three Grand Slam titles as a doubles specialist

Geeta Phogat, the first Indian woman to win an international gold medal in wrestling, is a trailblazer for women in wrestling

Humpy Koneru, a two-time Women's World Chess Champion, is a chess prodigy who has brought immense pride to India

Mary Kom is an icon of Indian boxing, winning six World Boxing Championships and an Olympic bronze medal

Dipa Karmakar, the first Indian gymnast to perform the 'Produnova' vault at the Olympics, is a symbol of bravery and determination

P.V. Sindhu is a national hero for being the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver medal in badminton

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IPL 2024: List Of Players Traded Ahead Of Auction

 Find Out More