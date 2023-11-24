9 Famous Indian Female Athletes Who Have Made India Proud In Sports
24 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Saina Nehwal, the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal, is a pioneer of Indian badminton
Mithali Raj is an Indian cricket legend and the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket
Sakshi Malik, the first Indian woman to win a bronze medal in wrestling at the Olympics, is an inspiration to young girls everywhere
Sania Mirza is India's most successful female tennis player, winning three Grand Slam titles as a doubles specialist
Geeta Phogat, the first Indian woman to win an international gold medal in wrestling, is a trailblazer for women in wrestling
Humpy Koneru, a two-time Women's World Chess Champion, is a chess prodigy who has brought immense pride to India
Mary Kom is an icon of Indian boxing, winning six World Boxing Championships and an Olympic bronze medal
Dipa Karmakar, the first Indian gymnast to perform the 'Produnova' vault at the Olympics, is a symbol of bravery and determination
P.V. Sindhu is a national hero for being the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver medal in badminton
