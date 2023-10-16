9 Flavourful Varieties of Apples Found in India
Winesap Apple is of violet colour and has a spicy flavour.
Anna apple is grown in Maharastra and used to make fresh juice and cider.
(Photo:@plantnet)
Granny Smith apples are used in beverages and jams and grown on the hills of Himachal Pradesh.
Red Delicious apples hail in the areas of Himachal Pradesh.
The Irish peach apple is mainly found on the hills of Jammu and Kashmir.
Mclntosh Apples are found in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand, UP and Himachal Pradesh.
Golden delicious apples have a unique taste and texture. This apple grew in the areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Ambari apple is known as the Kashmiri apple, which is grown in the valley of Kashmir.
Fuji apple gained popularity because of its unique taste and subtle flavour.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Irresistible Sushi Varieties to Try On