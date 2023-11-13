9 Foods That Lose Their Nutrients When Cooked
Did you know some healthy foods lose their nutritional value during the cooking? Here are some foods that undergo nutrient transformation when cooked.
Eating raw spinach can reap its nutrients, which include iron and calcium.
Tomato loses its vitamin C richness when cooked. So, eat tomatoes in their raw form or light cooking such as blanching.
Almonds are rich in healthy fats, but they become rancid when exposed to high temperatures.
Broccoli is a powerhouse of nutrition, but still, it loses its vital ailment when cooked.
Curd contains essential nutrients that are beneficial for gut health, though these get reduced when exposed to high temperatures.
You can add chopped garlic to your dish because it contains immune-boosting properties.
Green tea contains antioxidants that are good for your health, but they are also sensitive to heat.
Excessive heating of the olive oil can reduce its healthy fat and antioxidant richness.
Honey contains antioxidants and antibacterial properties that are good for health. Unfortunately, heating honey can destroy all its essential nutrients.
