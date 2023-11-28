9 Glamorous Looks Of Nora Fatehi
28 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Nora is shining in this pink sequin saree accompanied by a matching strappy blouse.
Nora Fatehi makes the style statement with her shimmer blue pre-stitched saree.
The actress sets fashion goals in this gorgeous embellished saree paired with a diamond necklace and small clutch.
This printed sharara set in mint green colour looks elegant on our favourite star.
Nora brought this embroidered yellow suit to life and paired it with small jhumkis to keep the look simple.
Nora Fatehi dazzles in this blush pink that features tints inspired by nature.
The diva looks like an absolute Goddess in a green embellished lehenga with plunging choli.
Nora is radiating in this embellished gold lehenga paired with a half-sleeve blouse.
Nora Fatehi was donned in a neutral colour lehenga and paired with a heavy silver necklace to complete the look.
