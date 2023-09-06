Gluten-free diet is all about avoiding food protein found in wheat and other grains.
Oats are gluten-free foods, but still it is advised to check the label once.
Add fresh fruits and vegetables to your diet.
Roasted sweet potatoes are delicious and gluten-free at the same time.
Oil and fat are naturally gluten-free.
Chicken and eggs are good addition too and provide other nutrients too.
No doubt dry fruits are also gluten-free, so add them to your diet from today onwards.
Most dairy products are free from gluten. Still, double-check the package.
Tea and coffee are the backbone of our day. So enjoy them without taking the tension of gluten added to your diet.
Add butter and ghee to the diet as they are gluten-free too
