9 Golden Photos of Shweta Sharda From Miss Universe 2023 Costume Round
17 Nov, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Actor and model Shweta Sharda is representing India at the ongoing Miss Universe 2023 pageant.
She participated in the costume round wearing a brown-coloured outfit with a gorgeous blouse and a mermaid skirt.
Shweta Sharda shared a few photos on Instagram from her costume round. She also wore a giant headgear.
Designed by Nidhi Yasha, it embodied diversity, integrity, strength, and resilience, showcased in an armoured goddess look.
Shweta Sharda's headgear features a lotus halo, representing the coexistence of India’s diverse religions and cultures, with the lotus as the national flower.
Shweta, who is a choreographer and has participated in may reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, represented India's national flower Lotus through her costume.
The lower half of her costume represented a mystical golden peacock, India’s national bird, with handcrafted peacock feather embroidery.
Shweta Sharda looked beautiful as she made India proud with her grace and charm on the Miss Universe 2023 platform.
