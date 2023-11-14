9 Gorgeous Pics of Sara Tendulkar in Ethnic Looks
14 Nov, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, is a fashionista.
Sara Tendulkar knows how to dress up to the T, especially when it comes to don ethnic outfits.
Once she flaunted a full Maharashtrian look with traditional jewellery and looked absolutely radiant.
Sara Tendulkar is a big fan of fusion looks and was recently seen wearing a bright yellow coloured co-ord set with a unique dupatta.
Her pictures in a black Anita Dongre lehenga can't be missed. She never disappoints with her young styling.
Sara Tendulkar also works as a model and has done a photoshoot for designer Anita Dongre in a green bandhani sharara set.
Sara Tendulkar is a big lover of lehengas. At a function sometime back, she wore a gorgeous, bright pink-coloured Banarasi lehenga and looked elegant.
At another event, she was seen in a fully embroidered bright pink lehenga that came with a strappy blouse.
One of her best looks continues to be that one time when she looked like a vision in a white lehenga.
