9 Hairstyles That Will Perfectly Compliment Your Matha Patti

31 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

When you pair your side braid hairstyle with a matha patti, you'll look stunning on your wedding day!

Twist-and-turn hairstyles like this will go perfectly with your Matha Patti and look amazing.

A tidy half-ponytail is always a good choice. Matha patti and maang tikka go well together with this hairstyle.

You can even opt for a bubble bun to with a matha patti on your big day.

Round-faced girls can use this delicate, romantic headpiece to define their features more.

Go for a sleek bun and make your headpiece stand out on its own.

Curl your hair and put a matha patti in the middle to elevate your whole look.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 9 Bestselling Books Of All Time

 Find Out More