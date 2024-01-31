9 Hairstyles That Will Perfectly Compliment Your Matha Patti
31 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
When you pair your side braid hairstyle with a matha patti, you'll look stunning on your wedding day!
Twist-and-turn hairstyles like this will go perfectly with your Matha Patti and look amazing.
A tidy half-ponytail is always a good choice. Matha patti and maang tikka go well together with this hairstyle.
You can even opt for a bubble bun to with a matha patti on your big day.
Round-faced girls can use this delicate, romantic headpiece to define their features more.
Go for a sleek bun and make your headpiece stand out on its own.
Curl your hair and put a matha patti in the middle to elevate your whole look.
