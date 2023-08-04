A healthy breakfast is essential for your children, especially in their growing years. So here we come up with some healthy and delicious foods for your children.

04 Aug, 2023

Anshul Rani

Veggies Sandwich: These sandwiches include bread, mayonnaise, cucumber, tomato and herbs.

Vegetable Poha: A Famous Indian household breakfast with lots of peanuts, veggies and pomegranate seeds.

Aloo paratha: A popular Indian breakfast served with curd, and pickle, some people love to eat with butter.

Masala omelette: A healthy breakfast packed with proteins and can be served with toast.

Chapati roll: These rolls prepared from leftover chapati, paneer, and veggies, and add some sauces for taste.

eviya Upma: It is easy to make breakfast that contains fiber and protein.

Masala dosa: It is a famous South Indian breakfast. Masala Dosa is a rich source of nutrients.

Oats Idli: It is another South Indian breakfast, rich in protein, fibre and calcium.

Dhokla: A Gujarati dish made with gram flour, sooji, salt and curd.

