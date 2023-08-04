A healthy breakfast is essential for your children, especially in their growing years. So here we come up with some healthy and delicious foods for your children.
Veggies Sandwich: These sandwiches include bread, mayonnaise, cucumber, tomato and herbs.
Vegetable Poha: A Famous Indian household breakfast with lots of peanuts, veggies and pomegranate seeds.
Aloo paratha: A popular Indian breakfast served with curd, and pickle, some people love to eat with butter.
Masala omelette: A healthy breakfast packed with proteins and can be served with toast.
Chapati roll: These rolls prepared from leftover chapati, paneer, and veggies, and add some sauces for taste.
eviya Upma: It is easy to make breakfast that contains fiber and protein.
Masala dosa: It is a famous South Indian breakfast. Masala Dosa is a rich source of nutrients.
Oats Idli: It is another South Indian breakfast, rich in protein, fibre and calcium.
Dhokla: A Gujarati dish made with gram flour, sooji, salt and curd.
